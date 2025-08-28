Nandamuri Balakrishna enters world book of records UK after 50 years in Telugu cinema

Highlights:

Nandamuri Balakrishna becomes the first Telugu actor recognised by the World Book of Records UK for 50 years in cinema.

He is also a Padma Bhushan awardee for his contribution to Indian films.

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu praised his career as “a golden chapter in Indian film history.”

Balakrishna has acted in over 100 films since his 1974 debut Tatamma Kala.

He is currently working on Akhanda 2: Thaandavam and another untitled project.

Veteran Telugu actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has become the first actor from the Telugu film industry to be recognised by the World Book of Records UK. This milestone celebrates 50 years of his career in Indian cinema, making him one of the most enduring and influential figures in the industry. The recognition coincides with his earlier Padma Bhushan award, which highlighted his contributions to Indian films and culture.

Nandamuri Balakrishna Recognised by World Book of Records UK

The World Book of Records UK awarded Nandamuri Balakrishna its Gold Edition certificate, marking his half-century in cinema. He is the first Telugu actor to receive this global honour. Santosh Shukla, CEO of the World Book of Records UK, said:

“Nandamuri Balakrishna is an inspiration to millions. His journey is a golden benchmark in Indian and global cinema.”

This recognition formally acknowledges Balakrishna’s five decades as a leading actor and his lasting impact on audiences worldwide.

Family and Fans Celebrate Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Milestone

The announcement was met with widespread celebration across social media platforms. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s daughter, Brahmani Nara, posted a tribute on Instagram:

“50 years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible journey. Our pride, our hero!”

Fans used the hashtag #50YearsOfNBK to share clips from his iconic roles, spanning action films, family dramas, and historical epics. Social media engagement highlighted the actor’s influence across multiple generations.

Political Recognition for Nandamuri Balakrishna

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is also Balakrishna’s brother-in-law, praised the actor’s career on X (formerly Twitter):

“#50YearsOfNBK Admired by people across generations and celebrated for his dedication and passion for cinema, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu’s journey as a lead hero for 50 years stands as a golden chapter in Indian film history. The recognition by the World Book of Records UK is a testament to his extraordinary journey.”

Naidu’s acknowledgment underscores Balakrishna’s dual influence in cinema and public life, particularly in Andhra Pradesh.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 50-Year Film Career

Nandamuri Balakrishna began his career in 1974 with Tatamma Kala as a child artist. He rose to prominence with hits such as Annadammula Anubandham (1975), Sahasame Jeevitham (1984), Kathanayakudu (1984), and Nippulanti Manishi (1974). Over five decades, he has acted in more than 100 films, including notable blockbusters such as Daaku Maharaaj and Veera Simha Reddy.

Known for his strong screen presence, Balakrishna’s films often combine high-octane action with emotional storytelling. His versatility has earned him acclaim as one of Telugu cinema’s most enduring leading actors.

What’s Next for Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Even after 50 years, Nandamuri Balakrishna continues to work actively in cinema. He is currently filming Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, the sequel to his 2021 hit Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. He has also signed another untitled project with director Gopichand Malineni.

In addition to his cinematic work, Balakrishna remains a member of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, balancing his film career with political responsibilities. His ongoing contributions in both fields underscore his influence as a public figure and cultural icon.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Legacy in Telugu Cinema

The World Book of Records UK recognition cements Nandamuri Balakrishna’s legacy in Indian and global cinema. From a child artist to a celebrated actor and political figure, his career spans generations and continues to shape the Telugu film industry. The milestone also reflects his enduring popularity among fans and peers alike.

By completing 50 years as a leading hero, Nandamuri Balakrishna has set a benchmark in cinema history, inspiring actors and audiences alike while maintaining a significant presence in both entertainment and public life.