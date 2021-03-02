The makers of Wild Dog today announced that they have locked the date for the theatrical release of the much-awaited Telugu film. Starring Nagarjuna in the lead role, the film will arrive in theatres on April 2, 2021. The makers also revealed that they will drop the theatrical trailer of the film on March 10.

While speaking at the press conference of his upcoming film, Nagarjuna said, “I was surprised when I first heard the title. But I was convinced by director Ashishor Solomon’s reasoning. Wild Dog in the jungle can hunt anything. They don’t give up. The film will see that kind of a game. Moreover, my character has a nickname of Wild Dog.”

Wild Dog, which marks the directorial debut of Ashishor Solomon, was earlier set for a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The streamer had bought the film from the makers for a whopping price of 270 million.

However, since Telugu films are attracting a huge number of audiences to theatres after a long dry spell owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers cancelled the deal with the streaming media giant and decided to release the film in cinemas instead.

Talking about the same, Nagarjuna said, “The film’s shoot was completed in November last year. Back then, I was not sure whether people would return to cinema halls like before. So, I had agreed to a direct-OTT release and our producer made a good deal with Netflix. But looking at the success of Krack (2021) in January and Uppena (2021) in February, we became confident about Wild Dog’s theatrical success and we pulled ourselves out of the Netflix deal.”

Directed by Ashishor Solomon, the film also stars Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, and Atul Kulkarni in important roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Nagarjuna, Dia Mirza, Saiyami Kher, Atul Kulkarni, Ashishor Solomon, Wild Dog