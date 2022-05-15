BBC presenter Naga Munchetty fumed at co-host Charlie Stayt on Saturday (14) while a segment aired, according to a report. But, she appeared to be unaware that she was live on TV.

Broadcast journalist Munchetty, 47, said that Stayt was ‘ignoring’ her, before ordering a member of the production crew to ‘get him’, reported the MailOnline.

According to the report, her meltdown began when he told a guest they could ‘tootle off for a coffee’ as the helmet-clad pair filmed a live cycling piece in Salford Quays.

She could be heard saying: “Again, ignoring me! Can someone just go out and get him. Please. Look… look at that. Ridiculous. Seriously, we’ve got an hour and a half left of broadcasting to do. Can someone go out and get him?’

Addressing viewers once facing the camera, Naga said: “I’m gonna get someone to bring Mr Stayt back to the studio. He will be back, trust me.”

The BBC did not immediately respond to MailOnline for comment.

The incident occurred just days after she accidentally said prime minister Boris Johnson had ‘spent his first night in prison’, meaning Boris Becker.

Munchetty mistakenly said the prime minister had spent a night in prison as part of a morning news bulletin – meaning former Wimbledon champion Becker.

“Three times Wimbledon champion Boris Johnson has spent his first night in prison. He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years for hiding assets to avoid paying debts,” she was quoted as saying by the MailOnline.

She was cleared of a BBC bias probe in 2019 by then director-general Tony Hall.

The newsreader had criticised president Donald Trump’s comments against women of colour in Congress.

She had remarked on the breakfast show that when she had heard the phrase directed at her, it had been ’embedded in racism’.

After an initial probe found her to have broken the rules, the director-general intervened and threw out the accusation.