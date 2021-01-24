Telugu filmmaker Nag Ashwin on Saturday sent the internet into tizzy after he promised on social media that two major updates on his forthcoming film with Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) star Prabhas will be out on January 29 and February 26.

Right after this unexpected announcement, the hashtag #PrabhasNagAshwin started trending on micro-blogging platform Twitter.

For the uninitiated, Nag Ashwin has signed Prabhas for his next directorial after the huge success of the multilingual biographical film Mahanati (2018), which won several awards at the prestigious 66th National Film Awards, including the Best Feature Film in Telugu.

Apart from Prabhas, his next also stars Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone in the lead role. The Padmaavat (2018) actress will make her debut in Telugu cinema with the upcoming movie, which will be simultaneous made in several other popular Indian languages. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan will also portray an important role in the film.

The multilingual project is touted to be a first-of-its-kind sci-fi drama set against the backdrop of a third World War. The team is presently busy with the pre-production work and the regular shoot is expected to begin in the second half of 2021 as both Prabhas and Deepika Padukone are currently wrapping up their prior work commitments.

Prabhas is presently busy wrapping up the final schedule of his next film Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He will soon start shooting for Prashanth Neel’s gangster-drama Salaar. His much-awaited mythological magnum opus Adipurush has already begun production.

Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will soon finish Dharma Productions’ next with filmmaker Shakun Batra. She is also working on Yash Raj Films’ Pathan which reunites her with superstar Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year (2014). The actress also has Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

