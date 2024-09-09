Indian-Americans release ‘Nacho Nacho’ Hindi song for Kamala Harris campaign

As the race for the 2024 U.S. presidential election heats up, Kamala Harris’s campaign has taken a creative turn by tapping into Bollywood’s energetic and vibrant style. A new campaign song, Nacho Nacho, inspired by the hit song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster Indian movie RRR, has been released to engage South Asian voters and rally support for the Indian-origin vice president.

The video, produced by Ajay Bhutoria, a prominent Indian-American leader and member of the National Finance Committee for Harris’s campaign, is a key part of the campaign’s efforts to connect with nearly five million South Asian voters in critical battleground states. Bhutoria, who was also instrumental in using Bollywood-inspired campaigns during the 2020 election, hopes to mobilize voters in states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona.

Nacho Nacho features a vibrant reimagining of the Naatu Naatu track, with a fresh twist that includes lyrics beginning with “Hamari Ye Kamala Harris.” The song highlights Harris’s campaign by combining lively Bollywood music with clips from her campaign trail. The aim is to energize the South Asian voter base, who may feel a deep connection to Harris’s Indian heritage and identify with the cultural nods in the campaign.

The video opens with snippets of Harris high-fiving a student in Pennsylvania and quickly transitions into scenes from her campaign, all set to the upbeat rhythm of Nacho Nacho. The catchy tune and the Bollywood visuals create a celebratory and hopeful atmosphere, making the campaign feel like a cultural event.

Ritesh Parikh, who produced the song, teamed up with well-known singer Shibani Kashyap to bring this unique project to life. Throughout the video, messages from community leaders in various Indian languages—Telugu, Tamil, Gujarati, Punjabi, and Hindi—reinforce Harris’s message and remind voters of her diverse background. Bhutoria’s goal is to highlight Harris’s importance not just for Indian Americans but for the broader South Asian community.

The decision to use Bollywood music as a rallying cry isn’t new for Harris’s campaign. In 2020, Bollywood-themed videos were used to great effect, going viral and helping mobilize Indian-American voters, many of whom have grown up watching Bollywood films and listening to its music. Bhutoria believes that this approach will once again be effective, particularly given Harris’s strong ties to the Indian-American community and her role as a trailblazer for people of South Asian descent.

“Vice President Kamala Harris is a symbol of hope and representation for more than 4.4 million Indian Americans,” Bhutoria said in an interview with ANI. He explained that using Bollywood music is a way to unite and engage the South Asian community, ensuring they feel represented and valued in the political process.

As Bhutoria noted, “She represents a brighter future for Indian-Americans and will turn the page on the division caused by Donald Trump.” For Harris’s team, the focus is on harnessing the power of culture and community to drive voter turnout, particularly in states that could prove pivotal in the upcoming election.

The release of Nacho Nacho is just the beginning. Bhutoria and his team plan to produce additional Bollywood-inspired content, with the goal of ensuring South Asian voters are fully engaged and mobilized before Election Day. They hope to replicate the success of their 2020 efforts, where similar videos struck a chord with Indian-American voters.

“We are making sure every South Asian vote counts,” Bhutoria said. With the presidential election being closely watched and highly competitive, the Harris campaign’s focus on energizing specific voter groups like South Asians could play a crucial role in the final outcome.

As a young girl visiting my grandparents in India, my grandfather took me on his morning walks, where he would discuss the importance of fighting for equality and fighting corruption. He was a retired civil servant who had been part of the movement to win India’s independence.… pic.twitter.com/vOpgtsomQN — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 8, 2024

While the Nacho Nacho video focuses on Bollywood music, it is part of a broader strategy that the Harris campaign is employing to ensure her message reaches various demographic groups. Harris’s team is keenly aware that she represents a unique blend of African American and Indian heritage, and they are working to appeal to voters who connect with either or both aspects of her identity.

Bhutoria emphasized that there is much more to come, including a mix of Hindi and South Asian languages to ensure the message resonates with as many people as possible. The Harris campaign is betting that this cultural connection will not only energize voters but also translate into high voter turnout in critical swing states.

As the 2024 election draws nearer, the Harris campaign’s use of Bollywood-inspired content like Nacho Nacho showcases the power of cultural connection in politics, particularly in a diverse country like the United States, where communities with rich heritage and unique backgrounds play a critical role in shaping the future of the nation.