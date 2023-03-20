Singer Rahul Sipligunj is on cloud nine these days. He did not only perform his globally successful track “Naatu Naatu” from RRR (2022) on the stage of the recently concluded 95th Academy Awards along with co-singer Kaala Bhairava but the MM Keeravani-composed song also bagged Best Original Song honour at the prestigious ceremony.

During a conversation with Indian Express, the singer recalls meeting pop star Rihanna at the ceremony and how she praised their performance.

“Our green rooms were next to each other and we were going back to our green room and she was coming out of hers,” Sipligunj tells the publication. “When we were walking towards her, me and Kaala Bhairava were discussing that we want to take a picture. She was observing that these two guys wanted to take a picture but were too shy to ask for it. Then she came forward and appreciated us and clicked pictures with us. She was so humble and a beautiful lady with a beautiful heart.”

Sipligunj adds that they met Rihanna after the Oscar win and she congratulated them on their win, saying ‘Guys, you performed really well, and congratulations for winning an Oscar for ‘Naatu Naatu’.”

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles while Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt feature in special extended cameos. “Naatu Naatu” became the first song from an Indian film to win Best Original Song honours at the Academy Awards, and at the Golden Globe Awards, as well as the first song from an Asian film to win the former.

