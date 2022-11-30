A Wembley man who lost three fingers and sustained a brain injury following a tragic accident has said that his ‘whole life changed after the crash’.

In May 2016, Kaushik Chinchwadkar, 35, was riding in a taxi after his first day of work when it crashed with another vehicle and ended up in a ditch.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with multiple fractures, including those to his skull, ribs, and spine, as well as a severe brain injury. He had his middle, little, and ring fingers amputated as a result of the accident. He also lost part of his thumb.

“When I first woke up in the hospital, I thought I’d been dreaming and couldn’t believe what had happened to me. It took time for me to realise the severity of my injuries, and it only really sunk in after speaking to my mum. Having to go through an amputation was incredibly difficult and I initially found it tough to live with a disfigured hand. To this day, it still has an impact on me and how I’m feeling – some days I feel really good about life and lucky to be alive, but other days I struggle to accept what’s happened to me,” Chinchwadkar was quoted as saying by MyLondon.

He was unconscious in hospital for a few weeks. In June 2016, he began learning to walk again. He now lives in his own rented apartment in Wembley with a paid support worker. His mother lives in India.

“I still face many challenges, but I no longer let these get in the way of what I want to achieve,” said Chinchwadkar.

“My whole life changed after the crash, but I hope that by sharing my story, I can inspire others in similar situations to stay positive and make the most out of life. It’s also vital to take care on the roads; I wouldn’t want anyone else to suffer as I have,” he added.

A settlement with the taxi driver’s insurers has been reached by Chinchwadkar’s lawyers at Irwin Mitchell to fund his care and support.

“More than six years on, Kaushik is still seriously affected by what happened that day and is continuing to rebuild his life as best he can. What he’s been through highlights the potential dangers on the roads and the consequences people can be left to face as a result of the actions of others. We’re pleased to have secured settlement for him which will help ensure him a future without uncertainty,” said Chani Dhaliwal, the serious injury lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Chinchwadkar.