Talented actress Kaveri Priyam has inspired fans with winning performances in successful drama serials like the recently concluded Ziddi Dil Maane Na and shown that she is a rising star, who will only shine brighter in the years ahead.

She has demonstrated an impressive versatility in a short space of time with the range of onscreen emotions and made herself one to watch.

Eastern Eye found out more about the versatile artist by getting her to reveal the inspirations that have brought her to where she is now.

Living: The first thing that inspired me to beco­me an actor is getting to live a thousand lives th­r­ough diverse projects, and also being able to le­a­ve a piece of myself into each character. I can also take back a lot of learnings from each role, wh­i­ch can help me grow and evolve. This is the first and foremost thing that attached me to acting.

Emotions: The second most interesting aspect is that I, as an actor, get to feel a lot of emotions and experiences while performing each role. I think that is rare because I don’t think someone can get to experience this in so­me other field. Here you get to live and feel so­mething different than what is going on in your own life.

Exploration: An actor’s life offers a lot in terms of exploring and venturing into the unknown. We get to explore new places, people, emotions, situations, and basically everything that exists in the world. We are also exposed to new things regularly, which makes it exciting. An actor gets to live and experience each realm through his/her character. I love travelling, and being an actor allows you to travel a lot for work. This is more than enough reason to become an actor.

Liberation: Also, an actor’s job is very liberating. I am just allowed to be in the character and feel what the character feels. Then bring out the emotions the character feels. Honestly, this is one of the biggest reasons to be inspired each and every day. I get a sense of freedom. And as long as I am expressing myself, I’d want to be an actor in all my births.

Conflict: Nobody willingly likes to be in any kind of conflict or turmoil in their everyday life or get put into a difficult situation but acting enables you to take that deep dive. This is inspiring because it pushes one out of their comfort zone and offers great challenges. That is why I personally like to play characters that are more conflicted than me. It stimulates me and makes me feel as if I’m punching above my weight.

Love: One of the most important reasons that inspires me to become an actor is the amount of love one gets is unparalleled. You cannot get as much love and admiration in any other field. Also, this is something I crave for as an actor and will never take for granted. I cherish all the support and use it as fuel to work harder.

History: Great work in the acting field has immortalised so many across the generations, who are still celebrated long after they are gone. To be part of an industry that creates legends like that is so inspiring. To be in a place where legends have been born and so many great stories created every year, through film, TV, and the web space, is humbling. How can one not be inspired by these things and be a small part of it?

Bigger: You get to have all these experiences in a grand way. I feel larger than life every day wh­en I act on screen, and it is such an uplifting fe­e­l­ing. It strengthens the bond I have with the camera.

Content: In terms of content being produced across all the mediums, it has never been a better time to be an actor. There perhaps has never been a greater variety of stories, characters, and platforms than what we have now. And as an actor, I’m proud of being part of this new content that is being made for the audiences globally.

Myself: Last but not least, I try to inspire myself each day and draw inspiration from my journey so far. Whatever I have achieved till date and the amount of love I have been getting for all the roles that I have done in the short span of time is enough driving force to inspire and motivate me. I am my own inspiration, because from the place I came from, not all get the exposure I’ve got. I have done it all on my own and learnt through my mistakes. My experiences are my own. Whatever I have carved for myself and the fact that audience wait to see me inspires me a lot to be an actor till the day I die.

