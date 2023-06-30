AFTER announcing himself with cutting edge Punjabi singles, talented music producer AS Kullar has gone in a different direction by teaming up with MC Beant for his debut EP The Rules Of Engagement. His first purely hip hop release in English brings out the best in Beant and shows of his versatility as a beat-maker, with music mixing up different genres seamlessly.

Eastern Eye decided to find out more about the rising music star from Birmingham by getting him to select songs he loves.

Soundz Of The Des by Panjabi MC:

This track was completely ahead of its time and a masterclass in understated production.

Deeper by Freddie Gibbs & Madlib:

This album was the soundtrack of my school years. This song in particular highlights the marriage of storytelling bars and soul sampling production.

Wicked Ways by Beant:

My favourite song from the new EP The Rules Of Engagement and probably my best production to date.

Phases by Navy Blue:

My favourite rapper currently. And one of the most abstract rappers ever.

52 Bars by Karan Aujla:

Best Punjabi rap song ever! This is an absolutely brilliant song, lyrically and musically. Power Nap by Boldy James: The marriage of Boldy’s laidback, sinister delivery with Nicholas craven’s beat is perfect. This is something I definitely was looking to emulate with the new EP.

Long Story Short by Rome Streetz:

Harrowingly vivid imagery over dusty, distorted drum breaks! That’s me all over!

Saari Ummar by Tru-Skool & Kaos Productions:

One of my favourite remixes ever. The original by AS Kang is an unbelievable song, but this remix elevates it and makes the song even more timeless.

Can It All Be So Simple by Wu-Tang Clan:

My favourite Wu-Tang song. Their most soulful production, and most ambiguous bars. It is a song that demands relistens.

Nightmares by Clipse:

My favourite song from my favourite 2000s era rap album. This is how you close an album out.