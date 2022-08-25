British rock artist Nix Dadry has been influenced by an eclectic mix of blues, folk, soul, grunge, funk, and alternative pop.

Originally from the Midlands, he has performed live in cities, including London, New York City, Montreal, and Istanbul.

The singer, songwriter, and musician’s recently released EP The World Goes Round continued his mission to reclaim music for those who have something to say.

Eastern Eye got him to select 10 songs he loves.

Not Dead Yet by Redlight King: This band is a labour of love for front man Kaz, a wonderful singer, songwriter, and musician. Originally from Canada, he’s now based in LA. He’s multi-influenced. I wish more people knew about his work. This groovy, defiant tune is irresistible.

Mind Ain’t Free by The Last Internationale: I’ve seen this bluesy, soulful rock band live twice and adore Delila Paz’s singing voice. Hailing from New York City but currently blacklisted from touring in the US, they reside and perform in Europe. They are very outspoken about political issues.

Julian by Starbenders: Glitter punk from Atlanta. A very glamorous band with amazing chemistry. Front woman Kimi can be vulnerable and ferocious in the same breath. I have never heard anything like this unique song. It’s about being a seeker, which really speaks to me.

What Makes A Good Man by The Heavy: A friend played me this song and asked me to guess where these guys are from. I immediately thought America, as their sound is massively influenced by James Brown. They’re from England and have toured globally. This is my favourite song by them because it was my initiation.

Rising Sun by Jaguar Jonze: Australian-Taiwanese singer-songwriter Jaguar Jonze is very involved in all aspects of her creative work. The talented visual artist is truly invested in making standout videos. It is alternative pop with a lot of edge. The combination of sounds on this tune is so interesting.

Boom by Friedberg: My favourite thing about this song is that the verses are quite spooky. They are a great four-piece band that uses percussion so stylishly. The songs are always catchy and fun. I have seen them play live once and look forward to seeing them again.

Modern Nocturn by The Mayblues: Influenced by Nirvana, Beatles, and Arctic Monkeys, The Mayblues vibe is all about the witching hour, summed up in this description they came up with: “For the lonely hearts haunted by the memories of past romance. Best enjoyed with a cigarette while driving aimlessly past 3AM”.

Soon by Baytrees: Brixton’s finest is how these guys are usually described. I must agree. They blend soul, funk, pop, and rock. All their songs are great, but this is my favourite, oozing all the swagger, and the video is so powerful in its simplicity. I’m rooting for them as they deserve a bigger audience.

Pretty Like Suicide by The Screaming Vultures: Thomas Ribeiro is back after many years. As a youngster, he had a big hit in the 1990s, then he disappeared. He’d pop up to collaborate with someone cool, but it was low key. This beautiful rock ballad by his new band The Screaming Vultures is mesmerising and criminally underrated.

Papillon by Nix Dadry: This song from my latest EP The World Goes Round is inspired by the 1973 film starring Steve McQueen and Dustin Hoffman. It is an acoustic folk song about hope and resilience. I was very pleased to have it played on BBC Introducing. Thanks to Mark Remmington for playing the mandolin, Cici Powell the bass, Baden Fitzmaurice the percussion, Fez the keyboards, Dan Alexis for the guest vocals, and Dan Willett for producing it.

www.nixdadry.com