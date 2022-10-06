Australian singer, songwriter and music producer Mona Patel recently released her deeply meaningful song Hope to Heal.

The single, which is inspired by the traumatic journey the world has endured during the two-year pandemic, conveys her faith in the power of a greater good. It adds to a growing list of top tracks from the Perth-based artist that include Dream Guy and Take Me Home.

Eastern Eye got the multi-talented music star to select 10 songs she loves.

No Time for Caution by Hans Zimmer: Unconventional and alternate, this track is a master­piece. It aligns perfectly with the visuals in the movie Interstellar to evoke heavy and intense emotions. The strings and orchestral booms are all timed accurately. The chord progressions are very clever on an epic and breath-taking piece which captures the film’s storyline.

You Only Get What You Give by New Radicals: This rare song makes me cry and laugh at the same time. One of the greatest songs ever made, the lyrics in the chorus ‘you’ve got the music in you’, resonate with me to my core. Music has the power to change the world, and I truly believe that this song has done just that.

September by Earth, Wind & Fire: This song has the magical ability to take me to a really positive and happy place. With its upbeat rhythm, guitar, and brass elements, I never get tired of listening to it. The catchy chorus is so simple to sing along to. This golden oldie is a total vibe!

Don’t Know Why by Norah Jones: I love Norah’s beautiful vocal texture and unique style of delivery, which is so incredibly captivating. The soft mellow production, combined with the laid-back jazz vocals is a special combination, which transports the listener to a golden summer day or lazy Sunday afternoon.

Hey Ma by Bon Iver: This song’s orchestral elements combine with unique percussion instruments to evoke nostalgia. Listening to this song always reminds me of my childhood. Bon Iver has a won­derful way of depicting lyrical ideas, while exploring the dichotomy of extravagant minimalism in his music videos.

I Love You, Always Forever by Betty Who: The classic Donna Lewis original is reproduced, and the result is creative and exceptional. The acapella vocal harmonies at the start of the song always give me goosebumps. Electronic production elements are included to pay homage to the original, which is very clever. A beautiful cover of an under-rated classic, so deserving of praise.

Iris by Goo Goo Dolls: Songs like this touch the soul and transcend time. Even when I hear it now, some very powerful and dormant emotions are stirred. The lyrics are deep and powerful. The melody line in the vocals is raw and beautiful. The song talks about pain and sorrow but expresses it in a way that makes you emotional every time you hear it.

Passionfruit by Drake: Who would have thought a simple pop song could end up sounding so good? A great example of a song where the simplicity of dancehall combined with elements of Jamaica, has a truly sensual and addictive feel. Drake’s signature vocals, with the catchy production, make this song endlessly repeatable.

They Don’t Really Care About Us by Michael Jackson: I love the meaning and intention Michael Jackson has behind every one of his songs, which is always deep and powerful. The truly talented force of nature expressed himself through music. This song encapsulates his overall message really well. The catchy beat and tempo make it hard not to listen to this track multiple times.

Hope to Heal by Mona Patel: My latest song. After the exceptional response to my last three singles, which have attracted numerous Spotify streams and substantial online global support, I wanted to write, sing and record a song that redefines the pop genre, with my unique production skills and lyrical tenacity. I hope you love listening to this special song.

