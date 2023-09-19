MY PLAYLIST by Raahul Jatin

TALENTED composer and gifted singer Raahul Jatin has made great strides in the music industry with superb songs. He has followed in the footsteps of his famous father, who was one half of the iconic composing duo Jatin-Lalit, with songs that are delighting cross-generational audiences.

Eastern Eye got the fast rising star to select 10 tracks he loves.

Rishte Naate from De Dana Dan: A very sweet film song composed by Pritam and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. Rahat’s singing style works very well and suits the composition. The picturisation on Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif added to the overall appeal of the nice, fun and romantic song. It’s a song I listen to a lot.

Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi: The sweet Salim-Sulaiman movie composition sung by Roopkumar Rathod really makes me very happy. The song filmed on Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma has a brilliant sounding rhythm section. Even today this song sounds very good.

Ehsaan Tera Hoga from Junglee: This sad song is sung brilliantly by Mohammed Rafi. When I think about this classic ShankarJaikishan-composed song, I get emotional because it’s sung so well. Rafi has inspired every singer to some degree. Anybody would fall in love with the composition and singing of this beautiful song.

Maahi Ve from Kal Ho Na Ho: I really enjoy listening to wedding songs – they are full of energy, fun and happiness. This ShankarEhsaan-Loy composition brings together great singers, including Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam and Shankar Mahadevan. Shah Rukh Khan gave the brilliantly sung number added energy with his exciting onscreen performance.

Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: This song composed by my father Jatin Pandit is compulsory at weddings. Super hit pair Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol add extra magic to this beautiful song. It’s a song that always makes me want to get up and dance.

Chal Pyar Karegi from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai: Though it wasn’t a big hit, this song composed by my father is special to me. You must listen to this fantastic song, sung by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. I would probably put it as one of the best wedding songs made in Bollywood. If it comes in a movie today, it would be an absolute blockbuster.

Yeh Ladka Hai Allah from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: This song sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik was composed by JatinLalit. Like the other choices in my list, this song may be old, but it still sounds pretty fresh and was filmed beautifully onscreen.

Hum Tum (title track): This multi-layered song makes me happy and emotional at the same time. It’s a beautiful Jatin-Lalit composition sung so well by Alka Yagnik and Babul Supriyo. This romantic song really cuts deep. This longing for love kind of song remains very emotional and evergreen.

Dil Dooba from the movie Khakee: This is a fun song you can listen to in any mood. Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Sonu Nigam, this is a dope song. Dil Nu by AP Dhillon: I don’t find myself listening to many Punjabi songs, but this is a very cool song and I listen to it very often these days. AP Dhillon has a very different voice. This track has a young and very fresh energy.