My mother a role model for women, says Akshata

Akshata Murty, the wife of British prime minister Rishi Sunak, has lauded her mother Sudha Murthy as a prominent female role model in business.

During an International Women’s Day celebration at Downing Street, Akshata emphasised the significance of mentors for women and girls in the business world. As part of her ‘Lessons at 10’ program, she hosted a mentoring session for young women with female role models and business leaders.

“I know the phenomenal work that goes into running a business. My mother’s endeavours in science, technology, engineering and math allowed her to push boundaries both academically and professionally and gave her a ringside seat to the technological revolution,” said Akshata.

Expressing her joy at celebrating International Women’s Day by acknowledging women in business, Akshata highlighted her mother’s remarkable contributions to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Sudha Murthy, an accomplished engineer, and philanthropist became the first female engineer at Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO) and was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha, upper house of parliament in India for her significant contributions to social work and education.

Murthy, the former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, is renowned for her contributions to literature and philanthropy, receiving accolades such as the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar, Padma Shri, and Padma Bhushan.

Murthy’s notable gesture of providing seed capital to her husband N R Narayana Murthy to start Infosys, currently valued at over £62 billion approximately is well-documented.

Akshata hoped that other women and girls find inspiration in the role models around them to pursue their passions.

The ‘Lessons at 10’ initiative was launched by Akshata when Sunak assumed leadership of the Conservative Party in October 2022. The program aims to foster a love for learning and inspire children across the UK through interactions with special guests, industry experts, and charitable organizations.

In addition to hosting the mentoring session, the Sunaks hosted a reception at Downing Street to honour inspirational female leaders from various industries, including businesses, civil society, and the National Health Service (NHS).

Sunak expressed his commitment to delivering long-term change for women and girls, citing progress in areas such as safety, education, STEM careers, childcare expansion, and women’s health initiatives.

The Downing Street reception featured a showcase of female-led small businesses, underscoring the commitment to supporting and celebrating the achievements of women across diverse sectors.