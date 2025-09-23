‘My Chemical Romance’ announces 2026 Global Stadium tour celebrating The Black Parade anniversary

My Chemical Romance will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their landmark 2006 album The Black Parade with an extensive global stadium tour in 2026. The announcement confirms 17 new shows across North America, the UK, and Europe, following the strong demand that has already led to sold-out concerts in Mexico. Tickets for the newly added performances will go on sale on Friday, September 26, at 12:00 p.m. local time.

The tour will revisit one of the most influential albums of the 2000s, giving fans across several continents the chance to see My Chemical Romance perform on some of the world’s largest stages.

My Chemical Romance in Europe and the UK

The European and UK leg of the anniversary tour will begin on June 30, 2026, in Liverpool and conclude on July 18, 2026, in Madrid. After two shows at Wembley Stadium in London sold out, a third date has now been added on July 11, underlining the high demand for My Chemical Romance tickets. The European run also includes stops in Glasgow and Florence.

This segment of the tour will bring My Chemical Romance back to some of the major stadiums where the band previously built their reputation for theatrical live shows. The return highlights the enduring appeal of The Black Parade nearly two decades after its original release.

My Chemical Romance in North America

The North American dates will begin on August 9, 2026, at Citi Field in New York. The run will close with a three-night residency at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, scheduled for October 21 to 24, 2026.

Each city on the North American leg will feature different supporting acts. The lineup includes Franz Ferdinand, Pierce the Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta. This rotating set of artists ensures that each My Chemical Romance performance will offer a distinct concert experience.

My Chemical Romance Expands to South America and Southeast Asia

Before reaching Europe, My Chemical Romance will play a series of concerts across South America in January and February 2026. Confirmed countries include Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil.

Following this leg, the band will move to Southeast Asia during April and May 2026. Performances will take place in South Korea, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia. These shows highlight the global scale of My Chemical Romance’s anniversary tour and the widespread reach of their fanbase.

My Chemical Romance to Headline Major Festivals

Alongside their dedicated stadium shows, My Chemical Romance will also headline several major international festivals. These include Welcome to Rockville in Florida, Sonic Temple in Ohio, Louder Than Life in Kentucky, and Hammersonic in Jakarta.

The inclusion of these festivals in the tour schedule allows My Chemical Romance to connect with both longtime followers and broader audiences attending large-scale music events.

The Black Parade’s Legacy and My Chemical Romance’s Influence

Released in October 2006, The Black Parade became a defining album of its time. With its blend of rock, punk, and theatrical elements, the album established My Chemical Romance as one of the leading alternative bands of the 2000s. The record produced several well-known singles, and its concept-driven style has remained influential.

The 2026 anniversary tour highlights how The Black Parade has endured as more than just a successful album. It continues to shape how newer generations understand alternative and emo music. For fans of My Chemical Romance, the opportunity to hear the album live in stadium settings offers both nostalgia and a renewed appreciation for its impact.

My Chemical Romance Tour: Global Reach and Lasting Appeal

The structure of the tour—with legs across South America, Southeast Asia, Europe, the UK, and North America—demonstrates the worldwide loyalty of My Chemical Romance’s audience. The addition of extra shows, such as the third Wembley Stadium date, reflects the strong ticket demand that continues to follow the band nearly two decades after their peak commercial success.

By combining festival appearances with headline stadium shows, My Chemical Romance is set to bring The Black Parade back to global prominence. The 2026 tour is positioned not just as a celebration of the past but also as a statement on the band’s ongoing relevance in the rock music landscape.