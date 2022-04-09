MODEL-TURNED-ACTRESS Muskan Verma appeared in adverts and small roles in TV shows before making her big breakthrough with a starring role in acclaimed web series Inspector Avinash, which was headlined by seasoned performers Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela. She has appeared in hit music videos for the songs Baarish and Dil Mera Khenda.

With more interesting projects on the way, Eastern Eye got the talented actress to select 10 web/TV shows she loves.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths: It is a web series on Netflix I would recommend. It has only three episodes and is based on a true story about what happened in Burari in 2018 when 11 members of a family were found dead. The docu-series goes beyond what we know about this case from media reporting. House of Secrets will make you realise that talking about mental health is very important because the stigma behind mental issues leads to such tragedies.

Aarya: Sushmita Sen, Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikander Kher and all the other performers in Aarya were a treat to watch, with so many strong performances. Especially season two, because Sushmita Sen’s acting is mind blowing while portraying a strong woman. The way she handles all the situations, and her kids, is brilliant. Gripping, detailed and very well written.

The Good Doctor: For its brilliance of idea, writing, acting, and amazing research they have done in the field of science and doctors. Everything is amazing in the show and it’s not about just rambling on about stuff under the excuse of cinematic liberty.

Bhaukaal: This show makes us proud of our police force and all the work they do. The fascinating story will keep you engrossed until the very end. So, if you’re looking for a thrilling cop drama, check out Bhaukaal. The antagonists Pradeep Nagar and Siddhanth Kapoor deliver great performances. Pradeep is fantastic and never loses his accent, even in the most dramatic scenes. The locations, look and dialect of the actors are perfect.

Mirzapur: As much as we adore him in his positive, feel-good performances, it was thrilling to see Pankaj Tripathi in a negative role in this crime thriller. Tripathi is, in my opinion, the best thing that has ever happened to Mirzapur. A big thing that works in Mirzapur’s favour is the simplicity of the story. The ending of both seasons is very unexpected and thrilling. Also, local accents and lesser-known expressions add a tinge of humour, and the rhythm that they impart to a scene appear to have attracted the attention of many viewers.

Friends: The iconic series remains hilarious. Every episode will make you laugh out loud, from Chandler’s brilliant jokes to Joey’s everyday life and pick-up lines. Even though they are all quite different and struggle with different things, Joey, Ross, Chandler, Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe are all wonderful friends. It’s fascinating to see how simple things were in the early 1990s, when technology was not quite as popular. You also cannot ignore the outfits that the characters wear. What a difference a generation can make. Even if you are having a bad day, watching Friends will always make you laugh.

Sacred Games: If you’re scared that Sacred Games would be similar to Bollywood shows you’ve seen, don’t worry, it isn’t. The cast is flawless. Saif Ali Khan has done an incredible job of distancing himself from his celebrity image and portraying a regular Mumbai cop. Nawazuddin Siddiqui shines in the part of Gaitonde, as he always does. Acting, narrative, cinematography, and appealing characters are all everything you could ask for. How beautifully they have described the era when Mumbai was Bombay and covered small details. The director has tactfully managed to narrate Gaitonde’s past story along with the present scenario in such a way that you will be glued to the screen.

The Blacklist: This series is a lot more entertaining than most other shows like it. It moves along at a good speed, with enough twists and turns to keep viewers interested. I like it because each episode introduces a new element and dynamic to the show as a whole, and you’ll never get bored watching it. Each one on the blacklist introduces a new threat or challenge, which I believe is necessary for a good show. The Blacklist shows that life is full of shades of grey and that not everything is black and white. It offers another level of complexity to be a bad person, who does good things, or a good person who does awful things.

Peaky Blinders: The fantastic series has everything to offer and is a great experience to watch. The actors aren’t just portraying roles; they are them. You’ll forget who the real actor is based on how they perform the script. In every frame of the series, Cillian Murphy’s acting is something to admire and learn from.

The Family Man: Highly addictive and consistently engaging action-drama series. This series is entertaining, engaging, and humorous. In terms of casting, except Manoj Bajpayee, there are no other huge names from Bollywood, but the remaining characters make you feel they did justice to their roles. There will be no characters who make you feel ‘extra’. They blend in seamlessly with the series’ mosaic. It’s a treat to watch both the seasons. Can’t wait for season three.