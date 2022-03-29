Capitol Records released two volumes of music from season two of Bridgerton on Friday 25th March, coinciding with the return of the Netflix and Shondaland series. Bridgerton 2 incorporates Bollywood hit movie ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ cover song.

In keeping with the tradition of Julia Quinn’s novels, season two tells the romance story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest for love.

Bridgerton comes to Netflix from Shondaland and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen, who also served as creator and showrunner, tapped music supervisor Justin Kamps and composer Kris Bowers for music that infuses the period drama with a modern sensibility.

Emmy-nominated Kris Bowers reimagines Madonna’s “Material Girl” and “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham,” a Jatin-Lalit/Lata Mangeshkar song from the hit 2001 Bollywood film of the same name. Duomo offers fresh takes on Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” and Pink’s “What About Us.” Hannah V & Joe Rodwell, Steve Horner, and Midnite String Quartet also contribute. Bridgerton 2 features Bowers’ score.

Bridgerton 2 is filled with orchestral versions of songs from iconic artists of the past three decades. Vitamin String Quartet return with their interpretations of Nirvana’s “Stay Away” and Robyn’s “Dancing on My Own” after covering Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Shawn Mendes, and Billie Eilish for the first season.