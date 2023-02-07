MM Keeravaani needs no introduction now. He recently created history by winning the prestigious Golden Globe Award for his song “Naatu Naatu” which featured in SS Rajamouli’s global blockbuster RRR (2022).

Right after winning a Golden Globe, the song bagged a nomination at the forthcoming Academy Awards. And now the news is coming in that Keeravaani is set to give a live performance at the Oscars ceremony scheduled to take place on 12 March in Los Angeles.

“I am confident about winning. But performing the song live in front of such a gathering needs a lot of preparation and rehearsals,” Keeravani told an Indian portal. “For too long now I’ve neglected my health. It was only at the Golden Globe when even standing and giving the speech became a problem that I became aware of my obesity. I am out of shape. If the body is not healthy, the mind cannot be fully functional. If I am going to compose more songs that make my country proud, I’ve to be healthy in both body and mind.”

Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose have been invited to the Oscar ceremony. Director SS Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are also set to attend the ceremony. The trio will be visiting Los Angeles a week before the Oscars to generate more buzz and interact with Hollywood’s heavyweights.

Meanwhile, Keeravani recently opened up about how he is celebrating his achievements. He said, “The feeling is good. But it doesn’t leave me in a state where I am shouting out loud and celebrating by calling friends and attending champagne parties. I don’t do that. In my 34-year-long career, I have seen many ups and downs.”

The music maestro further added, “My project, Baahubali, earned over ₹2000 crore, breaking all the records. At that time also, I did not celebrate anything. That is because if I celebrate my success, it may leave me in a good mood at that moment. But later when you come across a failure, it will get me depressed too. So, I don’t celebrate my success nor get into any depression when I face failure. I’m happy with whatever is happening. It’s a good feeling, but that’s it. At the most, I will go to the bakery and buy some croissants.”