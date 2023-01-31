Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, who have previously collaborated on several successful projects, are set to reunite for their much-awaited offering Murder Mystery 2.

The trailer for Murder Mystery 2 hit the internet which was released on Monday and received a great response from fans. However, if there is one thing that amassed the maximum amount of attention is the lehenga that Jennifer Aniston is seen wearing in it. The seasoned actress rocks a shimmery, ivory lehenga in several shots of the film and if reports are to be believed, it is designed by the ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra.

Fans on Twitter were delighted to see the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star in an Indian ensemble. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is Malhotra’s long-time best friend, also commented on Netflix India’s Instagram post sharing the trailer. He wrote, “Go Manish!!!!! It’s your lehenga !!!!”

Several others took to Twitter to react to the unexpected collab. “Jennifer Aniston x Manish Malhotra was not the combo I was expecting to see today,” one person tweeted.

“Jen Aniston in Manish Malhotra!!” another fan tweeted. The designer himself reposted several stories about his lehenga being featured in the movie.

A Twitter user wrote that she also wishes the actress visits India sometime in the future.

Murder Mystery 2 is directed by Jeremy Garelick and written by James Vanderbilt. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Murder Mystery and stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston in pivotal roles. The film is scheduled to be released on March 31 on Netflix.

