Rising Bollywood star Mrunal Thakur, whose filmography includes such notable films as Super 30 (2019), Batla House (2019), and Toofaan (2021), admits that she had to bow out of a couple of projects recently and she was not fine with it.

One of the projects that Thakur had to leave was the high-profile prequel to S.S. Rajamouli’s blockbuster Baahubali. Titled Baahubali: Before The Beginning, the streaming show was commissioned by Netflix a few years ago. The streaming giant, however, was not too pleased with the outcome after the makers had wrapped up nearly 70% of the shoot and hence ordered a reshoot.

Mrunal had been roped in to play the younger Shivagami Devi, the character played by actress Ramya Krishna in Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017). She had shot for a couple of episodes when Netflix announced plans to reshoot. The actress had to let go of the big-ticket streaming show due to her packed date diary.

Talking about the prequel, Thakur told an Indian publication, “I was doing that, but not anymore. We did shoot a few episodes two-three years ago, but unfortunately, I am not a part of it. I wish the entire team all the best because that’s a very special and dear project.”

According to earlier reports, Punjabi actress Wamiqa Gabbi has been roped in to replace Thakur in Baahubali: Before The Beginning. The makers are recasting for the entire show.

Thakur also spoke about walking out of certain projects due to pandemic. “I am not okay with that, but I have no other option after all. Because of Covid-19 earlier, we could not travel. Earlier, I would shoot in Punjab, come to Mumbai, then go to Patiala, then Chandigarh… I was juggling a couple of projects. Right now, if I have to fly somewhere, I have to get tests done, it (the process) has slowed down. What I do is I compensate with a photoshoot or maybe something related to my work like a narration or script reading.”

