According to reports, Mrunal Thakur has opted out of Ayushmann Khurrana’s next film Doctor G. The actress was quite psyched up about joining forces with Khurrana on the content-driven project, but she had to bow out due to her dates not matching with other actors on the cast.

Spilling some more beans, a source in the know tells an entertainment portal, “Mrunal had given her dates last year for this film, before the lockdown happened. Her role is a very strong one and the makers wanted this fresh pairing to add more value to the project. But now, when the crew decided on the dates, owing to Ayushmann’s schedule, Mrunal had to opt out since she has already committed the same dates to her other films like Pippa. She conveyed the message to the makers and they mutually agreed on parting ways.”

With Thakur leaving the project, the makers have now begun their hunt for a new leading lady opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. “Ayushmann plans to first shoot Anubhav Sinha’s film but that is a quickie. They intend to wrap that film in about a month’s time much like Article 15 (2019) and then begin Doctor G. As for Mrunal, she had to pick between this and Pippa and she picked the latter as there have been advanced talks of a three-film deal with RSVP for her,” the source goes on to add.

Though Mrunal Thakur has walked out of Doctor G, she has her platter full with several interesting projects. The actress recently wrapped up her much-awaited film Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. The Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial, which is an official remake of his own Telugu film of the same name, is scheduled for its theatrical release on Diwali 2021.

Thakur also has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Toofan under her belt, which has Farhan Akhtar as her leading man. She has also given her nod to star in filmmaker Umesh Shukla’s family entertainer Aankh Micholi. As mentioned above, the actress also plays a pivotal role in RSVP Movies’ Pippa.

