Rani Mukerji started shooting for Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway in Estonia last month. Now, the actress and the team have wrapped up the first shooting schedule of the film.

Emmay Entertainment, the producers of the film, took to Twitter to inform everyone about it. They tweeted, “It’s a wrap in Estonia for #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway! Mapping this dynamic journey, and a big thank you to each and every one. SparklesMovie camera #RaniMukerji @ChibberAshima @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @nikkhiladvani #EmmayEntertainment @ZeeStudios_ @kaunsameer #RahulHanda @CubaFilms.”

Directed by Ashima Chibber, the final schedule of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is expected to begin in India soon. The movie revolves around a mother’s battle against an entire country.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway was announced on Rani’s birthday (21st March) this year. While talking about the film, the actress had earlier stated, “In my 25th year in cinema, I have possibly signed one of the most special and significant films of my career. I started my career with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, which was a woman-centric film, and coincidentally in my 25th year, I’m announcing a film that is also centered around a woman’s resolve to fight against all odds and take on a country. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is a story of true human resilience and it is a film that is dedicated to all the mothers out there. It is truly one of the most amazing scripts that I have read in a long, long time and I immediately decided to do this special film.”

Apart from Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Rani will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.