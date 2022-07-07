Eastern Eye columnists reveal advice they would give their younger selves.

Mita Mistry: Dear Mita, don’t worry about the small stuff and what other people think. You don’t have to prove yourself to anyone, just be yourself and always speak your truth. Set boundaries and say no or people will take advantage of your generosity. You don’t have to please everyone and it’s ok if they don’t like you. Just follow your path, your heart, and your dreams to do all the things you love. Live in the moment and avoid taking yourself or life too seriously because everything is going to fall into place. Look failure in the eye, you are more capable than you realise. So, believe in yourself and always find hope. And above all, trust your gut feelings and inner wisdom because they are going to guide you to places you never imagined possible in your wildest dreams.

Neelam Mistry-Thaker: Dream big! So many opportunities will come your way the moment you allow them to. Trust in the universe and in the timing of each and every thing. You are on this planet for a reason. You have a purpose. Find that purpose, live that purpose and be your truest and purest form. Your creativity is one of your biggest gifts in life, the moment you embrace it and lean into it you will fly! And remember your relationship with yourself is the longest relationship you will ever have. Put yourself first and always be kind to yourself. The rest will follow.

Priya Mulji: I would give two pieces of advice to my younger self. The first is to focus less about what other people will think about your life; this could be friends, work colleagues, partners, or family. Live your life by your own rules and do what makes your heart happy. Ultimately, they’re not living your life and only you know what’s best for you. The second is that there will be bad days and that’s okay. Ask for help, get therapy, and believe that better days will always be ahead. Whichever path you decide to take, make sure that path is what you want, not what your family or other people want.