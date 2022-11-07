Anakh Singh, Wolverhampton taxi driver was allegedly murdered at work.

Singh, a private hire driver, was pronounced dead in Nine Elms Lane, Wolverhampton, on October 30 after he was discovered with serious injuries.

Tomasz Margol, 35, of Bamford Road, Wolverhampton, has been charged with Singh’s murder.

The cabbie was believed to have been working for ABC Cars when he died. The firm set up a JustGiving page in his memory with a target to raise £2,000 for his family.

However, it easily surpassed the original target and has now raised more than £10,300. On the JustGiving page, ABC Cars wrote, “Anakh Singh, private hire driver was at work driving his taxi when he lost his life. This is an awful time for his family, our thoughts are with his family. The donations will go directly to Anakh’s family to help support them at this difficult time.”

“We have hit the original target, let’s keep going!”

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for Singh on the JustGiving page. One wrote: “May God Rest Anakh Singh’s soul in peace and give his family the courage and patience to cope without him. My deepest sympathy and prayers for his family.”

Another wrote: “Can’t stop thinking of two children and their mother who have been robbed of their father/husband…. Heartbreaking…God bless you.”

While another wrote, “Anakh was my work colleague, friend, brother. As one big taxi family, I implore all to donate no matter how small, drivers, companies, taxi licensing, public. Never forgotten, RIP BROTHER.”