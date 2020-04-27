MoneyGram, a global leader in money transfer, has announced a 20 per cent discount on fees for NHS staff from April 20 to June 30, 2020.

To avail this offer, NHS staff only need to bring their NHS ID and quote ‘NHSHERO’ when sending money at a location.

The offer is available on the MoneyGram app, online, post office and Tesco locations across the UK.

Now the NHS staff can combine their grocery shopping and money transfer in one visit as Tesco is also offering early opening hours on Tuesday’s, Thursday’s (8 am to 9 am) and Sunday’s (9 am to 10 am), a company statement said.

“We are proud to be supporting our NHS staff in these difficult times and are working closely with our long-term partners to make money transfer a little easier,” said Richard Meredith, head of UK key partnerships at MoneyGram.

MoneyGram enables the quick and affordable transfer of money to family and friends in more than 200 countries and territories, with over 70 countries now digitally enabled, the statement further said.