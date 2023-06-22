Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague has announced that she has stepped down from her creative director job at PrettyLittleThing to focus on motherhood.

The TV star, who shot to fame after her participation in the fifth season of the reality TV show Love Island in 2019, joined the firm in August 2021. And nearly two years on, she has stepped down from the role.

She explained in a new YouTube video that since the birth of her daughter Bambi in January, she realised she is “only going to get this time once with my first-born child”, and so has decided to quit her job.

“A lot of people have been asking me about PLT creative director. ‘How’s the role going? How’s everything going with PLT?’ Everything is going incredibly with PLT. I will forever have the most insane relationship with PLT – they are literally my family,” she said. “I am still working with them and doing collections and edits, but I have actually decided to step down as my creative director role.”

She continued, “Over the last few weeks, I have realised that I’m only going to get this time once with my first-born child and I’m only going to get Bambi being four months old once and I feel like I’ve had to rearrange my life a little bit and lose some commitments that I did have.”

Opening up about not giving herself maternity leave, the 24-year-old admitted her work is her ‘phone’ but she couldn’t take on more responsibility right now. “The last thing I would want to be is in a role that I can’t fulfill right this moment,” she said. “There is no drama, there is absolutely no tea… nothing has gone on.”

According to reports, Molly-Mae was paid around £400,000 per month to work for the fast fashion retailer, taking her annual salary to a whopping £ 5 million.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!