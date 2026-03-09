Mojtaba Khamenei becomes Iran’s supreme leader after death of Ali Khamenei amid ongoing war

Highlights:

Mojtaba Khamenei has been officially appointed Iran’s new supreme leader.

The decision came after the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, during early strikes in the ongoing regional conflict.

Israel has warned it will continue targeting Iranian leadership if Tehran maintains current policies.

Oil prices surged above $100 per barrel as shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted.

Global financial markets declined amid fears of a prolonged Middle East conflict.

Iran has confirmed Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader following the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the early phase of the ongoing war in the Middle East. The appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei marks a rapid transition in Iran’s leadership and signals continuity in the country’s political direction during a period of intense regional conflict.

The move was announced after Iran’s political and religious leadership acted quickly to fill the country’s most powerful position. Authorities said the decision aims to maintain stability within Iran’s political system as military operations and geopolitical tensions continue to escalate.

The leadership change comes at a time when the war between Iran and Israel is expanding, with military strikes and retaliatory attacks continuing across multiple areas in the region. The appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei also takes place amid increasing pressure from Israel and the United States on Iran’s government.

Mojtaba Khamenei chosen by Assembly of Experts

- Advertisement -

Iran’s Assembly of Experts, an 88-member clerical body responsible for selecting the supreme leader, voted to appoint Mojtaba Khamenei to the role soon after the death of his father.

Following the decision, government institutions and senior officials released statements pledging loyalty to Mojtaba Khamenei. Authorities also announced plans for public rallies and national ceremonies where citizens would take loyalty vows to the new leader.

The swift appointment was widely viewed as an attempt to prevent uncertainty in Iran’s leadership structure during wartime.

Government agencies, including Iran’s defense council, issued statements confirming their support for Mojtaba Khamenei. Officials emphasized the need for unity within the country as the conflict with Israel continues.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s influence inside Iran’s power structure

Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is a Shiite cleric who has long been considered one of the most influential figures inside Iran’s political system.

Before becoming supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei was widely viewed as a leading candidate to succeed his father. Over the years he built strong connections with Iran’s security forces, including the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and maintained influence within business networks connected to the security establishment.

These networks play a significant role in Iran’s political and economic system.

Analysts have noted that Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment indicates continuity in Iran’s leadership and policy direction. The selection suggests that the country’s hard-line political stance is likely to continue.

Internal tensions remain despite Mojtaba Khamenei’s appointment

Despite the rapid leadership transition, Iran remains internally divided.

Some Iranians publicly celebrated the death of Ali Khamenei. The reaction reflects deep anger over government actions during recent protests, when security forces killed thousands of demonstrators.

Those protests represented the most serious domestic unrest in Iran since the 1979 Iranian Revolution.

However, since the war began, there have been very few anti-government demonstrations. Activists say organizing protests has become extremely risky while the country is facing heavy military attacks and heightened security measures.

As a result, public dissent has largely remained limited despite existing tensions within Iranian society.

Israel warns it may target Mojtaba Khamenei if policies continue

Israel has signaled that the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei will not change its military strategy.

Israeli officials have stated that the country will continue targeting Iranian leadership if Tehran maintains its current policies. Israeli leaders say their objective is to end Iran’s clerical rule and reduce the country’s military influence in the region.

Airstrikes and missile exchanges between Israel and Iran-aligned groups have continued across several locations, including central Iran and parts of Lebanon.

Israeli forces have also launched attacks in Beirut, where the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah has fired rockets toward Israel.

The military exchanges have expanded the conflict beyond the borders of Iran and Israel, increasing concerns about a wider regional war.

U.S. pressure increases after Mojtaba Khamenei becomes supreme leader

The United States has also intensified its political pressure on Iran.

Initially, Washington said its main objective was to dismantle Iran’s missile systems and nuclear program. However, U.S. president Donald Trump later demanded Iran’s unconditional surrender and called for a government in Tehran that is more cooperative with Washington.

Trump also suggested that the United States should have influence over Iran’s leadership structure. He indicated that the new leadership could face challenges if it does not align with U.S. expectations.

These statements have further increased tensions between Iran and the United States following the appointment of Mojtaba Khamenei.