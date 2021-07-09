After the roaring success of Ek Villain (2014), filmmaker Mohit Suri is presently busy working on its sequel titled Ek Villain Returns. While Ek Villain had Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh on the primary cast, the sequel features John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Ek Villain Returns has been creating great noise ever since its official announcement last year, and the audience is looking forward to the film with bated breath. The action thriller went before cameras in March, but the production had to be stopped due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

With lockdown restrictions slowly beginning to lift across India and particularly in the city of Mumbai, the makers of the much-awaited film are back to the sets to resume filming. While the first schedule was shot with John Abraham and Disha Patani, the second schedule took place in Goa with Arjun Kapoor and Tara Sutaria. Kapoor and Sutaria return to the sets for the third schedule as well.

Both actors resumed filming Ek Villain Returns in Mumbai yesterday. A picture from the sets was shared by the cast and crew on social media. In the picture, we can see director Mohit Suri directing a shot while maintaining all safety precautions on the sets. The makers are following all coronavirus related protocols on the sets and have also created a bubble to ensure there is no lapse in the safety of the cast and crew.

Ek Villain Returns is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. Kapoor produced its predecessor also. The film is set to hit theatres in 2022.

