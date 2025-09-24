Mohit Suri and Aditya Chopra reunite as YRF plans new romance after ‘Saiyaara’s’ £55M success

Highlights:

Director Mohit Suri is reuniting with Yash Raj Films after the commercial success of Saiyaara. The studio has approved a new, untitled romantic musical from Mohit Suri. Producer Akshaye Widhani will return and Aditya Chopra is attached as presenter. The film is planned as a large-scale romance distinct from Saiyaara in setting and story.

Mohit Suri Reunites with Yash Raj Films

Mohit Suri, whose previous film with the studio performed strongly at the box office, chose to work with Yash Raj Films again. Sources say the core idea for the new film has been agreed by Mohit Suri, Akshaye Widhani, and Aditya Chopra. The project is described internally as another sweeping romance in musical form, but set in a different world from Saiyaara. The musical approach remains central to the plan because integrating songs into the narrative was a key element of Saiyaara’s commercial performance.

Mohit Suri: Development and Production Timeline

Preproduction work for the untitled Mohit Suri film will begin with scripting in 2025. Mohit Suri and his writing team are expected to develop the agreed concept into a full script over the coming months. The production aims to start principal photography in mid-2026. Casting is not expected to begin in earnest until early 2026 and only after a solid first draft of the script is locked. This schedule places priority on completing the script before moving into public casting speculation or promotional activity.

Mohit Suri and the Creative Team

The same production team from Saiyaara will carry over. Akshaye Widhani will produce and Aditya Chopra will present the film. Industry observers say Mohit Suri had other opportunities after the success of his last film, but he opted to reunite with the YRF structure. The existing working relationship between Mohit Suri, Widhani, and Chopra provides a known process and a shared creative language, which the studio and the director view as a practical foundation for a large-scale musical.

Mohit Suri: Strategic Reasons for Reuniting

For Yash Raj Films, signing Mohit Suri secures a director who recently delivered a high-earning romance. For Mohit Suri, staying with the studio provides production scale and distribution reach that align with the ambitions of a big-screen musical. The decision reflects both commercial and creative considerations: it is a continuation of a working model that combined direction, production, and presentation into a proven formula.

Mohit Suri and the State of the Romance Genre

The move is framed as a response to audience demand. Saiyaara reportedly earned more than £55 million worldwide, approximately ₹579.23 crore, and that performance is being treated inside the industry as evidence that large-scale romantic musicals can still deliver substantial box office returns. Mohit Suri’s next film with YRF is therefore positioned as part of a broader effort to bring back high-budget, emotionally driven romance to mainstream Hindi cinema.

What to Expect Next from Mohit Suri

The immediate focus for Mohit Suri and the team is completing the script and setting the casting process on a clear timeline. Public announcements of cast members are unlikely until early 2026. The project will proceed methodically rather than rush toward early casting or preemptive publicity. For audiences, the project promises another musical romance produced at the scale Yash Raj Films can deliver, guided by Mohit Suri’s directorial approach.

