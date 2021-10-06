Last month, actor Mohanlal had announced that he will be teaming with director Shaji Kailas for a thriller after a gap of 12 years. He had tweeted, “It’s with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years.”

Now, on Wednesday (06), Mohanlal took to Twitter to make an announcement about the title of the film. The movie has been titled Alone.

The actor tweeted, “Unveiling the title of Aashirvad Cinemas’ 30th movie directed by Shaji Kailas https://youtu.be/Ne9w5lXRIek #Alone @antonypbvr @aashirvadcine.”

In the video, while announcing the title the superstar said, “The real heroes are always alone.”

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from Alone, the actor will be seen in movies like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Ram, 12th Man, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Bro Daddy, and L2: Empuraan.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham has been delayed multiple times. The film was slated to release in March last year, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers decided to release it in August this year, but it was postponed once again. The new release date is not yet announced.