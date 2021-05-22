Malayalam superstar Mohanlal celebrated his 61st birthday yesterday. From fellow actors in the industry to fans, everyone wished the Drishyam star.

Mohanlal took to Twitter to thank everyone. He tweeted, “I just want to take a moment and “thank“ everyone for all the birthday wishes. It means a lot to me that you all took the time during these trying COVID times to wish me over social media and by phone. I am blessed to have each and every one of you in my life.”

Mohanlal has been in the industry for more than four decades and have been a part of many successful films. Not many would know that the actor also played pivotal roles in Bollywood films like Company, Aag, and Tezz.

Talking about Mohanlal’s upcoming movies, the actor has many films lined up like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, Ram, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, L2: Empuraan, and Drishyam 3.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was slated to release last year, but the film was postponed due to the pandemic. It is now slated to hit the big screens this year in August. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has already won three National Awards, Best Feature Film, Best Special Effects, and Best Costume.