Mohanlal starrer Drishyam 2 started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on 19th February 2021, and the film has received thumbs up from the critics as well as the audiences.

Today, Mohanlal took to Twitter to thank his fans for giving the film such a tremendous response. In multiple tweets he wrote, “Overwhelmed and overjoyed by the tremendous response to #Drishyam2. I Am touched by the fact that so many of you have already watched the film and have messaged or called with words of appreciation. The success of #Drishyam2 is a testament to the fact that cinema lovers across the world always appreciate good work and support it. It is the love and support of the cinema loving public that continues to inspire us to constantly better ourselves. My sincere thanks to all for the outpouring of love. It means a lot to all of us on team Drishyam. To the entire team, my congratulations and grateful thanks. To @PrimeVideoIN I express my sincere gratitude for enabling people across the world to watch and enjoy #Drishyam2.”

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 is a sequel to the 2013 release Drishyam. The movie also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil.

Drishyam was remade in multiple languages including Hindi. The Hindi remake featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles, and now it is said that Drishyam 2 will also be remade in Hindi. However, an official announcement about the same is yet to be made.