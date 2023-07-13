Veteran actor Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeethu Joseph set to collaborate for an upcoming movie, the makers said on Thursday.

The project is backed by the Malayalam superstar’s production banner Aashirvad Cinemas.

In a post on Twitter, the studio said the untitled movie will start production in August. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps.

Mohanlal and Joseph previously worked together for two critically acclaimed Drishyam movies as well as the 2022 film 12th Man.

Their fourth project is Ram, an action thriller movie that is currently under production.

Mohanlal’s upcoming projects include his directorial debut Barroz, Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Malaikottai Vaaliban, Rajinikanth-led Jailer, and multilingual movie Vrushabha.