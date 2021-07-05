After Drishyam, Drishyam 2, and Ram (yet to release), filmmaker Jeethu Joseph and actor Mohanlal have teamed up for a movie titled 12th Man. The latter took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

Mohanlal tweeted, “Happy to announce my upcoming movie ’12th MAN’ with #JeethuJoseph, produced by @antonypbvr under the banner @aashirvadcine .”

12th Man is said to be a thriller and the first look poster of the film is surely quite interesting.

Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry. Apart from Ram and 12th Man, he will be seen in movies like Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Aaraattu, Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, Bro Daddy, and L2: Empuraan.

Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham was slated to release in 2020, but the film was postponed due to the pandemic. But now, the movie is slated to hit the big screens on 12th August 2021.

Last month while announcing the film’s release date, Mohanlal had tweeted, “സ്നേഹത്തോടെ, നിറഞ്ഞ മനസ്സോടെ പ്രതീക്ഷിക്കുകയാണ്, ഈ വരുന്ന ഓഗസ്റ്റ് 12ന്, ഓണം റിലീസ് ആയി “മരക്കാർ അറബിക്കടലിന്റെ സിംഹം” നിങ്ങളുടെ മുന്നിലെത്തിക്കാൻ ഞങ്ങൾക്ക് കഴിയുമെന്ന്.. അതിനു നിങ്ങളുടെ പ്രാർഥനയും പിന്തുണയും ഉണ്ടാകുമെന്ന വിശ്വാസത്തോടെ ഞങ്ങൾ മുന്നോട്ട് നീങ്ങുന്നു.. (With love and a mind full of hope, we plan to bring Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham on August 12 as an Onam release. We move ahead with the belief that we have your prayers and blessings.)