Modi, Trump hold talks on trade as tariff pressures increase

Highlights:

Modi and Trump reviewed progress under the India–US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

Both leaders stressed expanding cooperation in trade, defense, technology, and energy.

A US delegation is in New Delhi for two days of high-level trade negotiations.

The US has imposed a combined 50 percent tariff on select Indian goods over Russian oil purchases.

Talks aim to settle differences on agricultural exports and finalize a framework trade deal.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Thursday (11), as both countries move through a period of significant trade friction. The call took place while US negotiators are in New Delhi for intensive discussions on tariff issues and potential agreement terms.

During the conversation, Modi and Trump examined the status of the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, reviewing developments in bilateral relations and the broader regional and global landscape.

On social media, Modi described the call as “warm and engaging,” noting that their discussion covered progress in cooperation and agreement to continue working together to support global stability and economic growth.

Modi Highlights Need for Momentum in India–US Trade Talks

Both leaders stressed maintaining momentum in ongoing trade negotiations. The focus remains on technology, energy, defense, and security, along with wider economic cooperation. The call also referred to the India–US COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology), a framework aimed at strengthening collaboration in areas considered essential for long-term strategic priorities.

Modi and Trump committed to staying closely connected as both countries address shared challenges, respond to shifting global conditions, and work toward mutually beneficial outcomes.

Modi Reviews High-Level Talks Underway in New Delhi

The phone call aligned with the first day of two-day trade negotiations in New Delhi. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said India remains a “tough nut to crack,” but acknowledged that recent proposals from the Modi government on market access were the “best ever” received by Washington. He emphasized that although India maintains restrictions on certain agricultural imports, the current conversations reflect a willingness to engage constructively.

The US delegation is led by Deputy Trade Representative Rick Switzer, meeting Indian negotiators including Commerce Department Joint Secretary Darpan Jain, under the direction of Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. Indian Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed consistent progress toward a possible bilateral trade agreement.

Modi Navigates Rising Tariff Pressure

The negotiations come at a time of intensified tariff actions by the US. Washington has imposed a combined 50 percent tariff on select Indian products tied to India’s purchases of Russian oil. This marks one of the highest tariff levels the US has introduced against any partner.

Earlier in the week, Trump signaled possible new tariffs on Indian rice, citing complaints of dumping involving India, China, and Thailand. Trump publicly questioned whether India had an exemption, underscoring the ongoing strain in trade relations even as both sides pursue a framework deal.

These developments place Modi at the center of balancing India’s market-access demands with the reality of heightened US scrutiny and tariff actions.

Modi and Trump Aim to Resolve Agricultural Disputes

A key component of the discussions involves long-standing disagreements over agricultural exports. Both countries are working to address differences on farm goods, meat, and dairy, areas that have remained barriers to broader trade cooperation.

Indian officials have indicated that achieving clarity on agricultural standards, phytosanitary rules, and quotas is essential for any final trade package. US negotiators emphasized the need for predictable market access, particularly for American producers seeking entry into India’s fast-growing consumer market.

Modi Seeks Balanced Approach as Negotiations Continue

As talks progress, Modi’s approach focuses on maintaining steady engagement while protecting domestic interests. Both countries face a complex environment shaped by geopolitical shifts, economic pressures, and market-access disputes.

The discussions highlight the strategic importance of the India–US partnership, with trade acting as a central pillar. Modi and Trump signaled that sustained communication will be critical as remaining gaps are addressed.

Both sides continue to work toward an agreement that aligns with broader political and economic objectives, underscoring the value of dialogue in managing tariff tensions and expanding long-term India–US cooperation.