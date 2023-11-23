12.6 C
London
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsModi thanks Jagger for note in Hindi
News

Modi thanks Jagger for note in Hindi

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Arts and Culture

Two decades of Kal Ho Naa Ho

WHEN Kal Ho Naa Ho was released on November 28, 2003,...
Headline Story

Leading entrepreneurs celebrated at historic 25th anniversary of the Asian Business Awards

AN INSPIRATIONAL businessman whose company has donated over a...
Cricket

‘News of ODIs’ demise has been exaggerated’

INDIA played the tournament’s best cricket for nearly six...
Headline Story

Asians grow their wealth, reveals Asian Rich List 2024

ASIAN entrepreneurs in the UK have increased their wealth...
Business

South Asians warned of hefty inheritance tax

SOUTH Asian families have been warned about potential hefty...

INDIA’S prime minister Narendra Modi responded to a ‘thank you’ note by Rolling Stones frontman, Mick Jagger.

After concluding his India trip, the legendary rocker shared a note written in Hindi on X. His note accompanied a video of him singing Dreamy Skies from Hackney Diamonds, the band’s new album.

Jagger, 80, expressed his gratitude and mentioned how the India visit offered a refreshing break, giving him a temporary respite from his worries and issues.

He wrote alongside the post, “Thanks India. Got away from it all here!”

He wrote in Hindi, roughly translating to “Thanks and Hello India. Away from daily chores; I felt very happy to come here. With much love to you all, Mick.”

Reacting to his note, Modi asked him last week to “keep coming”. “You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming,” Modi wrote on X.

Jagger celebrated Diwali and Kali Puja in Kolkata.

“Happy Diwali and Kali Pujo. Happy Diwali and Jai Kali Maa,” he wrote in the caption of a set of pictures he shared on his social media account.

Jagger, a cricket fan, was also seen watching an ICC World Cup match in India recently.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Family of detained Scot appeals to Cameron for intervention

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Two decades of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Arts and Culture 0
WHEN Kal Ho Naa Ho was released on November 28, 2003,...

Leading entrepreneurs celebrated at historic 25th anniversary of the Asian Business Awards

Headline Story 0
AN INSPIRATIONAL businessman whose company has donated over a...

‘News of ODIs’ demise has been exaggerated’

Cricket 0
INDIA played the tournament’s best cricket for nearly six...

Popular

Two decades of Kal Ho Naa Ho

Arts and Culture 0
WHEN Kal Ho Naa Ho was released on November 28, 2003,...

Leading entrepreneurs celebrated at historic 25th anniversary of the Asian Business Awards

Headline Story 0
AN INSPIRATIONAL businessman whose company has donated over a...

‘News of ODIs’ demise has been exaggerated’

Cricket 0
INDIA played the tournament’s best cricket for nearly six...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc