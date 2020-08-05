Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took centre stage Wednesday at a ceremony for the foundation of a Hindu temple at a flashpoint site that has sparked some of India’s worst sectarian violence.

The new temple in Ayodhya will be built on the ruins of a mosque destroyed by a mob of Hindu zealots in 1992, which triggered a wave of religious violence that left around 2,000 people dead across India.

A new temple has been a long-standing demand of Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP, and a court ruling in November clearing the way for its construction was a key victory for the party’s supporters.

“Not only the mankind, the entire universe, all the birds and animals, are enthralled by this golden moment,” chanted the main priest at the ceremony in northern India carried live on national television.

The event also marks the first anniversary of another commitment delivered by his government, the end of special privileges for India‘s only Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Supreme Court verdict late last year handed the site to India‘s Hindu majority in exchange for a plot given to the Muslim community for a mosque, ending years of litigation.

Although two prominent Muslims who experienced the riots said in a gesture of reconciliation that they would attend the ceremony, an influential Muslim non-government body said the Babri Mosque “was, and will always be,” one.

“Usurpation of the land by an unjust, oppressive, shameful and majority-appeasing judgment can’t change its status,” the All-India Muslim Personal Law Board said on Twitter. “No need to be heartbroken. Situations don’t last forever.”

Many Hindus believe the god-king Ram was born on the exact spot where the mosque was built in the 16th century by Muslim Mughal rulers. In 1992, it was demolished by a Hindu mob, triggering riots that killed about 2,000 people, mostly Muslims.

Event organisers gathered soil from more than 2,000 holy spots and water from over 100 rivers for use in prayers at the start of the building work, while a Ram devotee from southern Tamil Nadu state has donated two bricks of precious metal.