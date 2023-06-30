RUSSIAN president Vladimir Putin discussed the situation around Ukraine and how Moscow had resolved an armed mercenary mutiny in a telephone call with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Friday (30), the Kremlin said.

It said that Modi had expressed support for what the Kremlin called the Russian leadership’s decisive actions in handling the mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group last Saturday (24).

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between their countries, the Kremlin said.

“The conversation had a meaningful and constructive character. The leaders reiterated mutual commitment to strengthening privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and agreed to continue communication.”

Putin informed Modi of Ukraine’s categorical refusal to settle the conflict through diplomacy, the Kremlin said.

According to it, the Russian president assessed the current situation in the special military operation zone, pointing to Kiev’s categorical refusal to take political and diplomatic steps to resolve the conflict.

They also discussed their countries’ cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the G20, it said.

(Agencies)