Modi hoists saffron flag at Ayodhya, marking completion of Ram Temple construction

Highlights:

Modi hoisted the saffron Dharma Dhwaj to mark the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The ceremony was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Thousands of devotees gathered amid extensive security arrangements.

Yogi Adityanath called the event the beginning of a "new era" symbolizing faith and national values.

The temple complex features carvings from the Ramayana and bronze cultural installations.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (25) hoisted the saffron Dharma Dhwaj at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, formally marking the completion of the shrine’s construction. The event, observed by thousands of devotees, saints, and national leaders, represented a major milestone for a project that has remained central in India’s cultural and political landscape for decades.

The Dharma Dhwaj is a right-angled triangular flag, measuring 10 feet in height and 20 feet in length. It displays a radiant Sun associated with Lord Ram’s valor, the sacred ‘Om,’ and the Kovidara tree. As the flag rose over the temple structure, crowds chanted “Siyawar Ramchandra ki Jai” and “Jai Shri Ram,” reflecting the significance of the moment for many attendees.

Modi Says Ceremony Marks a Cultural Turning Point

Addressing devotees and dignitaries, Modi described the event as an important cultural moment. He said, “Today, the city of Ayodhya is witnessing another tipping point in India’s cultural consciousness. This moment of flag hoisting, celebrating the pinnacle of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, is unique and ethereal.”

The ceremony brought together several key leaders including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, underscoring the national importance of the event.

Modi also offered prayers at the Ram Darbar Garbh Grah and the Ram Lalla Garbh Grah during his visit. He later visited the Saptmandir, Sheshavtar Mandir, and the Mata Annapurna Temple, continuing a series of rituals that formed part of the day’s events.

Yogi Adityanath Says Event Signals “New Era”; Modi’s Role Highlighted

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the ceremony the beginning of a new phase for Ayodhya and for devotees across India. He noted that the timing of the ceremony, coinciding with Vivah Panchami, added spiritual meaning for those attending.

He said, “The saffron flag hoisted at Shri Ram Mandir is also a symbol of religion, dignity, truth, justice, and national values. We are witnessing a New India, where development and heritage exist in perfect synergy.”

Adityanath added that the Ram Temple represents the faith and self-respect of 140 crore Indians, reinforcing the social and cultural importance of the project. Modi’s presence at the ceremony played a central role in symbolizing the completion of the temple’s long-anticipated construction.

Massive Crowd and Tight Security Ahead of Modi’s Visit

Ayodhya saw a large influx of devotees from early morning as pilgrims gathered ahead of Modi’s arrival. Many viewed the Dhwaj Arohan (flag hoisting) ceremony as the culmination of decades of legal, religious, and cultural efforts.

Authorities implemented a detailed security plan for the prime minister’s visit. A total deployment of 6,970 personnel — including ATS commandos, NSG snipers, anti-drone units, cyber teams, and specialized surveillance groups — were stationed across the city to maintain order. Bomb squads, dog squads, fire units, and rapid response teams monitored the temple complex and surrounding zones. Senior officers oversaw crowd management, explosive detection systems, and VVIP movement.

The security arrangements reflected the scale of the event, as thousands gathered around the temple and nearby areas throughout the day.

Temple Architecture Showcases Ramayana Episodes; Modi’s Visit Concludes Ceremony

The Ram Temple complex includes 87 carved stone panels depicting scenes from the Valmiki Ramayana. An additional 79 bronze cultural installations line the enclosure walls. These elements form a major part of the architectural design and aim to present the Ramayana narrative through sculpture.

During the visit, Modi inspected these areas as part of the ceremony marking the construction’s completion. The event signaled the conclusion of a project that has been central to national discourse and religious identity for years.

The hoisting of the saffron flag at Ayodhya by Modi formally marked the end of the construction phase and the beginning of a new chapter in the temple’s history.