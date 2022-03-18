PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi and other leaders on Friday (18) wished the country on the occasion of Holi.

He called on Indians to promote brotherhood as millions celebrated Holi, the festival of colours, amid a sharp dip in Covid-19 cases in the country. The festival saw restricted celebrations last year due to the pandemic.

“Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life,” Modi wrote in a tweet.

Holi marks the last full-moon day of the lunar month. It also symbolises new beginnings.

Some people also shower each other with flower petals as their bright colours mark the advent of spring. On the eve of the festival, people also light large bonfires to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

Holi celebrations are taking place this year without major coronavirus restrictions in India. Across the country, crowds have gathered in open streets to celebrate, reported the BBC.

Last year, many states, including capital Delhi, had banned large gatherings on Holi as Covid cases soared across the country, the report added.

According to the BBC, images from the festival show crowds completely covered in colourful paint as they take part in the large celebrations.

Home minister Amit Shah, too, joined in the Holi celebrations and wished the nation. “May this great festival of colours, joy and happiness infuse happiness, peace, good fortune and new energy in everyone’s life,” he tweeted.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh extended Holi greetings to the nation as well. “Greetings on the special occasion of Holi. It is a festival associated with colours, positivity, vibrancy, happiness and harmony,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter: “Wishing you a very Happy Holi, the festival that connects hearts!”

Calling for mutual respect and harmony, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted: “Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours bring new happiness and joy to your life. Celebrate this festival together with mutual love and harmony.”