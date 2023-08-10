26 C
London
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Subscribe
HomeHeadline StoryModi government defeats no-trust motion
Headline StoryIndia News

Modi government defeats no-trust motion

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

UK News

Sacked NatWest worker wins unfair dismissal claim

AN employment tribunal has ruled that a NatWest analyst...
Headline Story

Pakistan’s ruling coalition, army can expect ‘desired result’ in polls: Analysts

IMRAN KHAN’S conviction and his three-year jail term in...
Health

Screening programme prevents 20,000 cases of bowel cancer; expansion planned for over 50s

A study has revealed that England’s screening programme has...
UK News

Covid booster programme for over-65s to start in October

AS part of the October booster programme, free coronavirus...
Headline Story

41 migrants still missing after shipwreck in Mediterranean

In the aftermath of a shipwreck in the Mediterranean...

INDIA’S government defeated a no-confidence motion in parliament on Thursday (10) after a fiery speech by prime minister Narendra Modi at the climax of a three-day debate.

Opposition lawmakers – who had brought the motion over months of ethnic violence in Manipur state – walked out of the chamber, prompting a furious rebuke from the prime minister, with the government then winning the vote.

The walkouts, according to broadcasters, included Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, who on Wednesday (9) said Modi’s government was “set on burning the whole country”.

Modi denounced them, saying: “Those who don’t trust democracy are always ready to make a comment but don’t have the patience to hear (the rebuttal).”

They would “speak ill and run away, throw garbage and run away, spread lies and run away”, he added, to cheers from his own benches.

“This is their game and the country can’t expect much from them.”

The no-confidence vote was dismissed by the government ahead of the vote as a headline-grabbing gimmick ahead of a general election next year.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a large majority in the 543-member lower house, and is widely expected to win a third term in power.

Its muscular appeals to India’s Hindu majority have proven a winning formula, and Modi has already steered it to two landslide victories over Gandhi and his Congress party.

“I can understand the Congress party’s problem,” Modi said Thursday. “They have been launching the same failed product again and again, but the launch fails every time.”

‘Peace in Manipur’

Gandhi, 53, is the son, grandson and great-grandson of three former Indian premiers.

He spearheaded the parliamentary attack on the government Wednesday, condemning what he said was Modi’s inaction over the deadly Manipur violence.

In a speech to lawmakers, Gandhi had charged that Modi was “killing Mother India”.

The opposition leader was restored to parliament on Monday (7) after the Supreme Court suspended his defamation conviction over past comments criticising Modi.

Gandhi had been sentenced to two years’ imprisonment in March in a case that critics flagged as an effort to stifle political opposition in the world’s largest democracy.

Modi’s party has been repeatedly accused by political opponents and rights groups of fomenting religious divisions for electoral purposes.

At least 152 people have been killed in Manipur since May, according to government figures, after armed clashes broke out between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.

The state has fractured on ethnic lines, with rival militias setting up blockades to keep out members of the opposing group.

On Thursday, Modi called the violence “saddening” and said that “there will be peace in Manipur in the coming times”.

Tens of thousands of additional soldiers have been rushed from elsewhere to contain the violence, and a curfew and internet shutdown remain in force across Manipur.

Human Rights Watch has accused BJP-led state authorities in Manipur of facilitating the conflict with “divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism”.

Modi faced a barrage of criticism from opponents for taking more than two months to speak about the conflict.

He broke his silence in July after the publication of a graphic video showing a baying mob parading two Kuki women naked, saying that the incident had filled his heart with “pain and anger”.

(AFP)

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Pakistan’s ruling coalition, army can expect ‘desired result’ in polls: Analysts

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Sacked NatWest worker wins unfair dismissal claim

UK News 0
AN employment tribunal has ruled that a NatWest analyst...

Pakistan’s ruling coalition, army can expect ‘desired result’ in polls: Analysts

Headline Story 0
IMRAN KHAN’S conviction and his three-year jail term in...

Screening programme prevents 20,000 cases of bowel cancer; expansion planned for over 50s

Health 0
A study has revealed that England’s screening programme has...

Popular

Sacked NatWest worker wins unfair dismissal claim

UK News 0
AN employment tribunal has ruled that a NatWest analyst...

Pakistan’s ruling coalition, army can expect ‘desired result’ in polls: Analysts

Headline Story 0
IMRAN KHAN’S conviction and his three-year jail term in...

Screening programme prevents 20,000 cases of bowel cancer; expansion planned for over 50s

Health 0
A study has revealed that England’s screening programme has...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc