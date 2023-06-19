In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming State Visit to Washington/Houston, hundreds of enthusiastic Indian-Americans have congregated at renowned sites in 20 cities across the US. They have organised unity marches to extend a warm and welcoming message.

Modi has been invited by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to visit the US from June 21 to June 24. The visit will feature a state dinner hosted by the Bidens on June 22.

Additionally, on June 22, Modi will deliver a speech at a Joint Session of the US Congress.

As part of the itinerary, Modi will also address an exclusive gathering of diaspora leaders from various regions of the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

On a sunny Sunday (18), a group of a few hundred Indian Americans residing in and around the Washington DC area assembled near the National Monument.

Their purpose was to express a message of solidarity and convey their anticipation for the prime minister’s imminent visit to the city.

The participants passionately chanted slogans of “Modi Modi” and emphasised the strong bond between India and the US.

Walking together in a procession that lasted over an hour, the participants made their way towards the iconic Lincoln Memorial.

Upon reaching the memorial, the atmosphere became jubilant, and the participants spontaneously broke into a joyous dance, further exemplifying their excitement and unity.

In Houston, community members congregated at the renowned Sugarland Memorial Park, where they displayed placards and waved the Indian tricolour in synchronization with other cities such as Boston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Tampa, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Francisco, Columbus, and St. Louis.

Similar scenes of unity and support were observed at various iconic locations across the US, including Times Square in New York and the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

“The Indian American community and major business stakeholders in various industries like energy, space, health, education and IT, are really excited and optimistic all across the USA, about the historic visit of PM Modi,” said Aseem Mahajan, Consul General of Houston.

“We are receiving an overwhelming number of messages, welcoming PM Modi, from all across the country from elected officials, major business houses and other Indian American organisations on a daily basis that are being shared on social media,” Mahajan said.

Community leaders from Texas and other regions across the country are preparing to travel to New York and Washington DC to witness this momentous occasion.

The scenes unfolding in the 20 cities, coupled with the fervent hunt for tickets to various Modi events in Washington DC and New York, are indicative of the Prime Minister’s immense popularity in the US.

According to the organisers of various events, Modi’s widespread appeal continues to endure even after nine years in power, with many describing it as a remarkable phenomenon or an enduring euphoria.

“It’s Modi phenomenon,” M R Rangaswami, entrepreneur, philanthropist and founder of Indiaspora told PTI in an interview.

Several thousand Indian Americans are expected to attend the Welcome Ceremony on the South Lawns of the White House on Thursday (22) when President Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden welcome him.

Amidst the fervor surrounding Modi’s visit, a considerable number of Indian Americans are still in search of tickets for the extraordinary chance to enter the White House complex.

Additionally, there is a frantic scramble for tickets to attend Modi’s address at the Joint Meeting of the US Congress.

Senators and Congressmen find themselves facing a challenging dilemma as they must determine whom to extend their one ticket to, allowing a privileged individual to witness Modi’s speech from the visitor’s gallery.

The guest list for the State Dinner, to be hosted on the White House lawns, is being kept under tight wraps, adding to the anticipation and excitement surrounding the event.

The office of the First Lady has not released any information related to the State Dinner. However, speculation is rife that some 400 people would be attending the luncheon being hosted in honour of Modi.

It is expected that the five Indian American Congressman – Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Shri Thanedar – have been invited to the State Dinner, along with some of the top Indian American CEOs including Satya Nadella from Microsoft, Sunder Pichai from Google, Raj Subramaniam from FedEx.

Several eminent Indian American serving in the Biden Administration like Neera Tanden, Dr Vivek Murthy, and Dr Rahul Gupta are also expected to attend the State Dinner.

The US corporate sector has its own interest in India. A stable and strong government and good governance under Modi along with a series of business-friendly reforms that he has carried out in the last few years, which offers a viable alternative to China, is one of the prime reasons for the prime minister’s among the American corporate leadership.

Gitesh Desai, a prominent Houston community leader, who was also the spokesperson of the historic Howdy Modi event in 2109, said, “I am thrilled along with other Indian Americans for PM Modi’s visit and would like to warmly welcome him.

He said the visit is a testament to the robust and vibrant US-India bilateral relationship. “This reflects burgeoning trade, defence, and strategic partnership indicating our two countries’ commitment to a peaceful and prosperous world, especially in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

