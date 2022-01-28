Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty is set to make his digital debut with Prime Video’s psychological thriller series Bestseller, the streamer announced on Friday.

Directed by Mukul Abhyankar from a script by Anvita Dutt and Althea Kaushal, the upcoming series also features Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey, and Sonalee Kulkarni in lead roles.

The eight-episode show is billed as a nail-biting suspense thriller weaving a world where every action has multiple meanings.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals at Amazon Prime Video, India said their endeavour has been to bring compelling, engaging, and differentiated content to customers and they are thrilled about their latest project Bestseller.

“Our latest Amazon Original Series, Bestseller, is a fast-paced, gritty psychological thriller that will pull viewers deep into a vortex of flawed human nature and leave them hooked. It’s a complex world where nothing is quite as it seems, and the story gets darker,” Purohit said in a statement.

Siddharth Malhotra, Founder, and CEO of Alchemy Production LLP said they are thrilled to partner with Prime Video and believe Bestseller is the beginning of a long collaboration with the streaming service.

Malhotra, who has helmed Hichki (2018) and We Are Family (2010), said Bestseller has been a dream project.

“I have had endless brainstorming sessions with my team nurturing, shaping, and transforming this riveting story into a series that I believe will redefine psychological thriller as a genre. Mukul Abhyankar, the director, has tied the story together in an incredible way and the cast has breathed life into the script,” he said.

Produced by Alchemy Production LLP, Bestseller will stream from February 18.