Taapsee Pannu started her journey as an actor with a Telugu film titled Jhummandi Naadam. She later featured in many Telugu and Tamil films before making her Bollywood debut with David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor.

From the past few years, Taapsee has been mainly starring in Hindi films. Her last film down South was Tamil-Telugu bilingual Game Over (2019).

But now, she is all set to be back in the Telugu film industry. On Tuesday, it was announced that Taapsee will be seen in a Telugu film titled Mishan Impossible.

The producers of the film, Matinee Entertainment took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They posted, “This ‘Mishan’ is surely ‘Impossible’ with out her Welcoming the amazingly talented @taapsee on board for #MishanImpossible @swarooprsj @iamMarkKRobin #NiranjanReddy #AnveshReddy @pasha_always @MatineeEnt #TaapseePannu.”

Mishan Impossible will be directed by Swaroop RSJ and it revolves around bounty hunters.

Talking about other projects of Taapsee, the actress will be seen in films like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Annabelle Subramaniam, Dobaaraa, Alien, and Shabaash Mithu.

There have been reports of her starring in Rajkumar Hirani’s next opposite Shah Rukh Khan. But, there’s no official announcement about it.

A few days ago, while talking to the entertainment portal, Koimoi, Taapsee opened up about the reports of her with film Shah Rukh Khan.

She said, “Agar aisa kuch ho raha hoga na, mai hi khud apne chhat pe chadke bolungi. Koi sharam wali baat thodi na hai ki ‘haye! logo ko nai pata chalna chahiye’ (If something like this happens, I will go to my roof and announce it. This is not the kind of news that should be kept secret).”

“So when I sign and seal it, I will be the one shouting. Toh aap kahi pe bhi hoge Bombay me, aapko meri awaaz sun jayegi (Wherever you are in Mumbai, you will be able to hear my voice),” the actress added.