Metropolitan Police officer Shanoor Ali is set to face a hearing at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London between February 22 and 24 in connection to an accusation of misconduct against a woman.

It has been alleged that Ali assaulted the woman on June 27, 2021, at a place in London SW17 where he had gone with other colleagues in uniform. He was accused of pushing the victim twice outside the address and punching her in the face, dislodging a tooth.

The woman, who has been unnamed, was subsequently arrested and a consideration was given to her being prosecuted, but no charges were preferred against her, said the Metropolitan Police.

It has been alleged that Ali’s actions breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour relating to use of force.

The notice of the hearing will be held in public.

During the hearing, the identity of victims/witnesses will be protected as appropriate, the police said.