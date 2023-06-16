Following its not-so-well-received debut last year, Velma is set for another season at HBO Max. The adult comedy series, which features Mindy Kaling in the titular role, has been greenlighted for a season two.

Velma, which is a spinoff of Scooby-Doo, does not feature the series mascot and follows the rest of the group as they solve mysteries. The first season, which comprises 10 episodes, streamed on HBO Max from January 12 through February 9. It, however, did not garner positive response from critics and audiences and scored just 40 percent on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer while Metacritic users gave it an average score of 0.5.

The renewal was confirmed on Thursday as Warner Bros. Discovery held a big panel at Annecy Festival regarding its animated slate.

Suzanna Makkos, EVP of Original Comedy and Adult Animation at Max and Adult Swim, mentioned Velma’s Season 2 order in passing when presenting the Max Original Adult Animation Slate at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Thursday.

“The series that we create at Max are art and voice-driven, with character and comedy coming before anything else,” Makkos told the crowd. “We’re always looking for hard comedy with heart and edge, diverse and inclusive shows with underlying thematic resonance, and character design that showcases the hand of the artist. I am so excited to share these incredible series with the world, and continue to show why Max is a great home for adult animation.”

The development comes months after rumours surfaced about Velma’s renewal.

From Warner Bros. Animation, Velma is “an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang,” per the official logline. “This original and humorous spin unmasks the complex and colourful past of one of America’s most beloved mystery solvers.”

