Every Indian is in a celebratory mood after “Naatu Naatu” and The Elephant Whisperers scored two Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards. While “Naatu Naatu” from SS Rajamouli’s RRR won an Oscar for Best Original Song, The Elephant Whisperer walked away with an Oscar for Best Documentary.

Reigning Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone was one of the presenters at the Oscars 2023 and that filled every Indian’s heart with pride. Pictures and videos from the grand ceremony have taken the internet by storm.

Actress, screenwriter, and producer Mindy Kaling also dropped some photos with Deepika Padukone and Ram Charan from the after-party of Oscars 2023. She took to her social media handle to share a post captioned, “Could not be more starstruck by these Brown Beauties.”

In the first photo, Kaling can be seen posing with Deepika Padukone. In the photo, Kaling was seen in a black dress while Padukone wore a black gown.

In another, she can be seen posing with RRR star Ram Charan and his wife Upasana. All three smiled while posing for the camera. In the photo, Charan wore a green jacket while Upasana opted for a black dress. Kaling was seen in a golden dress.

