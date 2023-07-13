Mindy Kaling has spoken out about Reneé Rapp exiting the popular HBO Max show The Sex Lives of College Girls ahead of the premiere of Season 3. The news of Rapp leaving the show, created by the 44-year-old The Office alum, was trending yesterday.

The “Too Well” singer shared a statement on Twitter, telling fans that taking on the role of Leighton had “changed my life.”

She also offered her gratitude to HBO Max and the show creators for allowing her to play an unapologetically “queer” role for the past “two and a half years”.

“College Girls moved me out to LA and introduced me to some of my favourite people,’ the bisexual star wrote in her message to fans. “Two and a half years later – it’s given me y’all and this community. Thank you, Mindy, [co-creator] Justin [Noble], and everyone at Max for believing in me. A lot of queer work gets belittled but playing Leighton has changed my life. I love who I am 10x more than I did before knowing her. I hope she gave y’all a little bit of that too. She’s such a tiny part of representation but even the tiny parts count. I wouldn’t be half the person I am without her and y’all. I love that b***h more than you know. I’m so excited for this season and I can’t wait for you to see what we have coming for her and the girls.”

And after Reneé made a statement about it, Mindy is speaking out now too.

“We love @reneerapp so much and of course will be so sad to say goodbye Leighton Murray!” she wrote on Instagram Stories. “But we can’t wait to see our friend on tour!!”

Reneé is scheduled to appear in Season 3 reportedly only in a handful of episodes and will not be considered a series regular. She will soon be switching focus to her music career and embarking on her Snow Hard Feelings tour, which is set to kick off in September.

