During a recent interview with a publication, noted screenwriter, actress, and producer Mindy Kaling spoke candidly about her “struggle with hyperpigmentation” and the battles darker skin tones face in the beauty industry.

Kaling, who is an investor in and ambassador for Lion Pose, a new brand that seeks to meet the unmet skin needs of people of colour, said, “I have always struggled with hyperpigmentation, and I’m always trying to find products that help with my acne scars and dark spots.

She added, “I feel incredibly lucky that I am someone who has celebrated my dark brown skin. And I did not want to change that. And so, this is something that just really works for me.

Kaling, 44, even tried doing laser removal, but she had to be cautious with doing so because she is prone to keloid — which is more common with people rich in melanin. “I keloid, which is another thing that happens to people who have darker skin. I’ve had to go to doctors and explain my keloiding issues to them because it’s so specific to people with darker skin.”

The Office star has also been in the news lately for her incredible weight loss journey. When asked if she had anything to say to people who felt they have lost “an ally” in the body inclusivity movement after she shed more than 40 pounds, Kaling said, “It’s not super exciting for me to talk about my body and how it’s analysed. So, I think I’m just not going to get into it because it takes over the conversation unfortunately and people take it so personally.”

