Ever since the writers’ strike began in Hollywood, a number of celebrities have come out to show their support and solidarity, with some of them even joining the picket lines in New York and California. Well-known actress, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling also joined the picket line of striking writers in Los Angeles Friday.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share a few pictures from the demonstrations. “Scenes from the South Asians in Solidarity WGA picket!’ she wrote across the first photo.

“Loved seeing our community out in full force! Old friends and new ones!”

Maling ended the post with a quote from her globally popular series The Office, “my heart soars with the eagle’s nest.”

Previously, she also mentioned the strike on Instagram while sharing the trailer for the new season of Never Have I Ever. “If you want to continue to see shows that can make you remember your first crush, or cry about how much you love your mom, the writers who put their hearts on the page need to be paid what’s fair,” she wrote.

The Writers Guild of America began the strike on May 2, which has caused production on many shows and films to come to a virtual halt. The WGA is seeking better pay and new contracts amid the streaming era of content, as well as protection against AI-generated content.

