Mindy Kaling, 42, has graced the cover of Time magazine for her media company Kaling International. The sitcom star has produced a few immensely successful projects under the banner, including Netflix’s global hit series Never Have I Ever and HBO Max’s The Sex Life Of College Girls.

The magazine called Kaling International one of the 100 Most Influential Companies next to Apple, Disney, and Balenciaga.

The Office actress took to social media and wrote about featuring on Time’s prestigious cover.

“In Season 7 of The Office, I remember we did this funny thing where Kelly Kapoor decided to be ambitious, and she created a persona “I’m Kelly Kapoor, the Business B****”. It was funny because Kelly loved the idea of “fierce women in power” and wanted the trappings of being high powered without the work ethic, leadership or vision. She liked wearing the skirt suit,” said the CEO of Kaling International.

“Meanwhile, I like wearing comfortable pants, and have loved these past few years being behind the camera.”

She added, ‘It’s hard to take yourself seriously when you work in comedy, but this feels like the time to do it.

“Having @kalinginternational recognized by @time as a leader in business is frankly, unreal. I created Kaling International in my bed, where I do all my writing, because my beloved friend, manager, and producing partner, Howard Klein told me I needed a company to oversee the projects I was writing and producing.”

“Besides my two kids, it is the love of my life. The moment I created my company, and my career became about making content that showcased stories of the underestimated and under-represented, my entire life changed in the best ways,” she concluded.

Mindy Kaling presently has several projects on her plate. Apart from producing the third season of Never Have I Ever, she is also working as a writer on a high-profile film: Legally Blonde 3.

